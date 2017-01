× Musician Colin Hay!

Known best for his work in Men At Work and as a solo artist, Colin Hay joins Bill and Wendy live in the studio. They talk about his storied career, his new album and documentary, his relationship with his family, and more. He also shares a live acoustic performance!

