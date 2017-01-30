× Mayor Emanuel on Muslim ban: ‘Contrary to everything we believe in’

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined The Steve Cochran Show from Urbana-Champaign where he is kicking off his tour of the nation’s leading STEM universities. The mayor discussed the need to take young people in and show them that they matter. Emanuel touched on other subjects including the EO Muslim ban and the city’s gun violence. In response to the President’s tweet to Chicago regarding federal assistance to clean up the streets, the mayor highlighted that there are neighborhoods that have reduced the amounts of violence in the last year.