Maintaining a Healthy Home, Essential Oils and Ideal Home Show
Dave Larkin/ Dal Builders
Top 5 things a homeowner can do to maintain a healthy home
Ideal Home Show/ Navy Pier http://www.idealhomeshowchicago.com/
Buzz worthy booths at the event this year.
Alexandra Yeager, Business Development Manager for The Galley
Talking about the kitchen workspace and how it streamlines your kitchen.
FRANKS FAVE- Invigorate Essential Oil Car Diffuser
Essential Oils Inspire a Better Emotional State: This is best explained of when you peel an orange. It triggers emotions and memories that chemicals cannot do.