× Maintaining a Healthy Home, Essential Oils and Ideal Home Show

Dave Larkin/ Dal Builders

http://dalbuilders.net/

Top 5 things a homeowner can do to maintain a healthy home

Ideal Home Show/ Navy Pier http://www.idealhomeshowchicago.com/

Buzz worthy booths at the event this year.

Alexandra Yeager, Business Development Manager for The Galley

Talking about the kitchen workspace and how it streamlines your kitchen.

FRANKS FAVE- Invigorate Essential Oil Car Diffuser

https://invigorateoils.com/

Essential Oils Inspire a Better Emotional State: This is best explained of when you peel an orange. It triggers emotions and memories that chemicals cannot do.