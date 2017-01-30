× Jon Najarian says “it’s crap” to blame President Trump for any movement in the markets

A regular contributor to CNBC and founder of Najarian Family Offices, Jon Najarian joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why President Trump’s executive action on regulations could be a boon for industry and Jon dispells the notion that President Trump’s first acts as Commander-in-Chief are to blame for recent dips in the stock market.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3287485/3287485_2017-01-30-212125.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

