A video board shows the Dow Jones closing above 20,000 for the first time at the New York Stock Exchange January 25, 2017 in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, after breaching the milestone at the open, extending a stocks rally that followed US President Donald Trump's election, which sparked hopes of pro-growth policies. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
Jon Najarian says “it’s crap” to blame President Trump for any movement in the markets
A regular contributor to CNBC and founder of Najarian Family Offices, Jon Najarian joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why President Trump’s executive action on regulations could be a boon for industry and Jon dispells the notion that President Trump’s first acts as Commander-in-Chief are to blame for recent dips in the stock market.
