John Williams returns to Chicago as host of weekday afternoons, Saturday shows; Lineup changes begin March 13

Chicago, Illinois (January 30, 2017) – WGN Radio announced John Williams will return to Chicago as a weekday host from 1pm to 3pm and will remain in the Saturday lineup from 10am to 12pm. The other Saturday moves are the addition of a second business show focusing on Chicago innovators, an automotive show hosted by Dane Neal and the departure of The Kathy & Judy Show.

Effective March 13, 2017, WGN Radio’s weekday programming schedule:

The Opening Bell, 5am – 6am

Steve Cochran Show, 6am – 10am

Bill and Wendy Show, 10am – Noon

Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand, Noon – 1pm

John Williams Show, 1pm – 3pm

Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, 3pm – 7pm

The Download with Justin Kaufmann, 7pm – 11pm

Patti Vasquez Show, 11pm – 2am

Nick Digilio Show, 2am – 5am

Effective March 18, 2017, Saturday programming schedule:

Lou Manfredini, 7am – 10am

John Williams, 10am – Noon

Wintrust Business Lunch, Noon – 1pm

The Innovation Hour, 1pm – 2pm

On the Road with Dane Neal, 2pm – 4pm

The Beat, 4pm – 7pm

“When we learned there was an opportunity to bring John back to Chicago full time we had to jump on it. There has never been a better time to have more of his inventive and intelligent talk on the station,” said Vice President of Programming Todd Manley. “We’re excited about the Saturday changes and want to express how incredibly grateful we are to Kathy and Judy for their contributions to the WGN family. We will look for every opportunity to continue their legacy.”

John Williams, a Chicago native, began his career at WGN Radio in 1997 as the midday host and moved to afternoons in 2000. Most recently, Williams hosted an afternoon drive show at WCCO Radio in Minneapolis, while hosting a Saturday show from 10am to 12pm on WGN Radio. His WGN Radio career spans nearly all of the past 20 years.

“I’m thrilled about my new adventure on WGN Radio,” said John Williams. “Plus, if you do what I do, you want to do it on WGN. The team is now more creative, aggressive and forward-thinking than any station in America.”