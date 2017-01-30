× Bret Baier looks at President Trump’s busy first week

FOX News Channel’s(FNC) chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report with Bret Baier, Bret Baier joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to assess the breakneck speed at which President Trump is working to make good on his campaign promise to “drain the swamp” in D.C.

