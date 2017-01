× Bill and Wendy Full Show 01-30-17

Today’s guests include musician Colin Hay and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy talk music, politics, Rod Blagojevich, the SAG awards, Grammy nominated bands that fizzled out, President Trumps executive order barring refugees from 7 Muslim countries, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.