× Aaron Blake explains how President Trump turned a reasonably popular policy into a mess

Senior Reporter on The Fix at The Washington Post Aaron Blake joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how President Trump’s seemingly popular executive action on immigration could have been executed better.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3287487/3287487_2017-01-30-212627.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​

Follow @AaronBlake Read Aaron Blake Here