Aaron Blake explains how President Trump turned a reasonably popular policy into a mess

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Senior Reporter on The Fix at The Washington Post Aaron Blake joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how President Trump’s seemingly popular executive action on immigration could have been executed better.

