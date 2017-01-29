× Will there ever be signs of progress in Springfield?

New floor leader of Illinois House Republicans, Rep. Steve Andersson of Geneva stops by the studio speak Rick about what’s going on with the budget crisis in Springfield, as Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed motions Thursday to stop paying state employees until a budget has been passed.

