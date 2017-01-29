× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1-29-17

It’s another big show on this week’s edition of The Sunday Spin.

For the first part of the show, we’ll go through our weekly spin through the national political scene which includes new president’s first week in office as well as discuss the governor’s State of the State address.

After that, Greg Baise, the president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, joins the show to talk about the governor’s speech and the state of manufacturing in Illinois. Then, New floor leader of Illinois House Republicans, Rep. Steve Andersson of Geneva speaks to Rick about what’s going on with the budget crisis in Springfield, as Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed motions Thursday to stop paying state employees until a budget has been passed. And for our last guest, Democratic State Rep. of Northbrook, Elaine Nekritz stops by to share her thoughts about what’s going on in Springfield as well as Washington.

