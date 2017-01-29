× The Beat Full Show (1/28/17): The Bulls achieve Bears-level dysfunction

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: There’s a lot to discuss as the Bulls’ season takes another turn in a week that saw Dwayne Wade call out his team for not caring, Rajon Rondo defending the young guys, and a flat loss to the Heat at home, and Sam Smith of Bulls.com joins the show to help sort it all out; Dave Eanet checks to talk Wildcat hoops after Northwestern wins their 5th straight; Harry rolls out his first Beat Game based on the NBA D-League; the guys talk Super Bowl prop bets, and more.