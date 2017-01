× Star of ‘Beautiful The Carol King Musical’ Jessie Mueller

Tony award-winning actress Jessie Mueller of the musical ‘Beautiful:’ The Carol King Musical, joins Dean Richards to discuss her Chicago roots, her incredible performance in the show and her upcoming appearance at the Lyric Opera House for the “Chicago Voices Concert.”

For more information visit https://www.lyricopera.org/concertstickets/calendar/2016-2017/productions/lyricopera/chicagovoicesconcert