Sam Smith on the Bulls' disarray: "If your best guys won't let you coach… there's no coach"

Longtime Bulls.com scribe Sam Smith joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to talk about the Bulls’ crazy week on the heels of back-to-back losses to Atlanta and Miami, and the apparent rift between veterans and younger guys in the locker room. They discuss whether or not Fred Hoiberg has completely lost the team and the responsibility of guys like Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler in terms of leadership, what the Bulls should look to do at the trade deadline (and why the Celtics may be a desirable partner), and more.