‘Pour your own beer’ taproom coming to Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — A “pour your own beer” taproom is coming to Logan Square.

Longtime friends Erik Swanson and Tim Enarson, both 36, have teamed up to open Navigator Taproom on the ground floor of the “L” luxury apartment building at 2211 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Customers will be able to choose from 50 taps along a wall, including 40 beers and ciders and 10 wines. Using Pour My Beer technology, iPads will measure the ounces and tabulate the cost of each beer.

