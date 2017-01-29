× OTL #537: Living with lead in Chicago, Fatal crashes and cell phone privacy, Is Restaurant Week a good deal?

Mike Stephen talks with City Bureau co-founder/editorial director Darryl Holliday about his news organization’s special issue “Living With Lead: How Generations of Chicagoans Carry the Weight of a Toxin Hiding in Plain Sight,” checks in with Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield about his Chicago Reader column on whether or not police should be checking drivers’ phone records after serious crashes, and chats with Chicagoist food editor Anthony Todd about how not to get screwed by Restaurant Week 2017. Meanwhile, Mike explains why he turned down Portillo’s this week! This week’s local music is provided by Go Time!.

