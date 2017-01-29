× FOX Sports’ Charles Tillman on the Bears: “They’re a couple years away”

Former Bears CB and FOX Sports analyst Charles “Peanut” Tillman joins Adam Hoge, Jarrett Payton and Mark Carman for a discussion on his first season off the field as an observer, how the Patriots and Falcons stack up for Super Bowl LI, what inspired him to write open letters to his younger self and to the city of Chicago as gun violence continues to plague the streets, his outlook for the Bears going forward and what they should focus on for draft day, and more.

For info on Charles Tillman’s 2017 Big Game Giveaway, where you can win tickets to Super Bowl LI, a two-night hotel stay and more, check out the Charles Tillman Cornerstone Foundation.