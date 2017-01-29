× Former Bull Craig Hodges: “The biggest thing… is to be able to tell your own story”

Former Bull and NBA Champion Craig Hodges joins Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton for a conversation on his book Long Shot: The Triumphs and Struggles of an NBA Freedom Fighter.

He talks about stressing the cooperative “team concept” with his young players at Rich East High School, his infamous trip to the White House with the ’91-’92 Champion Bulls in which he wore a dashiki and delivered a hand-written letter to President Bush about trouble on the streets of Chicago and his one regret from that time period, his take on athletes protesting in our current political climate, looking back on the way his NBA career ended, and more.