1Pet1Vet helps veterans find healing and hope

Posted 8:54 AM, January 29, 2017, by
PHOTO: Steve Dale speaks with Kristi McNichol, chairman for1pet1vet, and U.S. Marine veteran Chuck Ray, a purple heart recipient and his service dog Jake. (WGN Radio)

PHOTO: Steve Dale speaks with Kristi McNichol, chairman for1pet1vet, and U.S. Marine veteran Chuck Ray, a purple heart recipient and his service dog Jake. (WGN Radio)

1pet1vet gives our veterans a new pet. Steve Dale talks with Kristi McNichol, chairman for1pet1vet, and U.S. Marine veteran Chuck Ray, a purple heart recipient, who received a service dog named Jake earlier this month.