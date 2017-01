× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/28/17: Tim Nudd, Patty Wetli, Laurie Barry

Jon Hansen fills in for Amy Guth today on the Wintrust Business Lunch. He spends the first half of the show with Tim Nudd, creative editor at Adweek, discussing ads slated to air during Super Bowl LI. Later, Patty Wetli from DNAInfo breaks down the new bag tax in Chicago. Then UBS financial advisor Laurie Barry about getting your finances in order.