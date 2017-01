× The Mystery of DB Cooper

Book Co-Writer, Documentary Consulting Exec Producer, Investigation Leader Thomas Colbert talks about the latest findings on the DB Cooper case.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3285761/3285761_2017-01-28-054001.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3765.mp3

For more information about: The Last Master Outlaw: How He Outfoxed the FBI Six Times–but Not a Cold Case Team by Thomas Colbert Check out: DBCooper.com