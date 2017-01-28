× The Carry Out 1-27-17: “Reporting on the Trump administration is like trying to decipher your tween”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Lisa Madigan seeking to stop state workers’ pay until a budget is passed, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and President Donald Trump speaking by phone to de-escelate tensions between the two allies, President Donald Trump signing an executive order that limits refugees into the United States, Vice President Mike Pence speaking at The March for Life, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson falling ill at a press conference, the plastic bag tax starting next week, the Chicago Bulls officially being renamed the Chicago Trainwrecks, the Northwestern Basketball team beating Nebraska despite Steve Cochran’s miss at a half-court shot attempt, the Hawks heading into the All-Star break and former Chicago rapper Chief Keef being arrested by L.A. police.

