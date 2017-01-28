× Local entrepreneur Steve Gadlin’s new invention will make sure you are never bored while driving your car

Can you believe it?! It’s here! The triumphant return of Steve Gadlin and The Frying Pan! In case you are listening for the first time, local genius, innovator, entrepreneur and Shark Tank winner Steve Gadlin presents and idea to the WGN listeners and they get to decide if it is good enough to present to his principal investor Mark Cuban. Steve’s idea this evening is Car-tris, which is basically the video game Tetris that you are able to play while driving your car. The windshield is your monitor and the steering wheel is your joystick. Yay? Nay?

