× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 1/27/17 Full Show | Politics, Remembering Peter Hurt and Elliot Serrano with Whiskey and a Cookie!

Happy Friday! On tonight’s show Patti welcomes in Representative Mark Batinick and Leader Lou Lang! Owner of internet-superstar cat, Sinbad – Elliot Serrano rides side car and also joins the roundtable.

All this and more on Pretty Late!