Let your kids discover the Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian

Writer and editor Jonathan Messinger joins Justin to discuss his new kids podcast, “The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian.” Jonathan talks about how he came up with the idea for the podcast, the challenges of writing for kids, how kids interact with the podcast, the process of conceptualizing and writing episodes and what we can expect from the upcoming second season of the podcast.

