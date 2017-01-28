Kathy and Judy Live blog 1/28/17

Your relationship to Mary Tyler Moore:
This was one of the first celebrity deaths that actually made me want to cry a little bit. I was young -junior high age- when the Mary Tyler Moore show was on. I felt she was not a a great style icon – loved the clothes and apartment-but also showed a woman who is single and that was OK and had a career. I really loved her character on that show.
Once upon a time women had to wear skirts and dresses at work. With Mary came the acceptance and freedom of pants.
MTM showed how a woman can be good at her job whereas Lucy showed how bad she could be at her job. I am 67 and she definitely was a role model for me.
I’m nearly a 30 year old woman so I watched the show in reruns and LOVED it. Later as I discovered I am gay, I realize I was also attracted to her. She was beautiful!!
Hi Kathy and Judy I remember watching Mary Tyler Moore I am now 54 and she was such a huge role model for me I dreamed of being just like her such a great role model for young girls to feel like you could have a good career didn’t have to rely on a man it was OK to be alone and she was sweet kind and classic she was so important to me but yet I never met her. Its amazing the amount of young womens lives that she touched. Mary from Berwyn
FAVE MTM TRAITS:
Brave yet slf-effacng
Pts werent preachy
Well-written
Relatable
Not anti-male
Creative in general
Mentor-type
All traits u 2 have!
I loved MTM! I was about 10 when my family watched the show. I began to imagine I could have a career …
For me, making it ok to NOT live at home with parents until marriage. Her show made that all public knowledge. And those that did, perhaps were weak?
Hi. Another way MTM seemed real was that she could never throw a good party. They were boring to people. This was when she was in her adorable apartment.
Oh my. It was a tv show. The character she played was fun.
Mary Tyler Moore had a sad life. Illness, death of a child and 2 failed marriages. She was a big advocate for diabetes
I was a high school freshman when MTM started. I loved it so much that when I wasn’t home to watch I would ask my mom to record it on a little tape recorder. She definitely showed me there were other options than becoming a stifled housewife. As it turned out I never became a housewife. I have a career and kids and got rid of a husband I didn’t need.
I moved away after college and loved my studio apartment and sofa sleeper because it looked like Mary’s
She didn’t really impact me in any way. She was O.K., . I don’t remember ever thinking that I had to be a mom. I always felt like you could do what you wanted.
MTM was an icon for gay men too. I lived in rural Illinois and watching her buck the conventions made me realize there were possibilities and opportunities for me as well.
The day after Mary Tyler Moore died, a friend at church came up to me and offered condolences on the death and I didn’t understand what she meant. When I asked, she said the death of Laura Petrie. Then I got it. My daughters name is Laura Petry.
