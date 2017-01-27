× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/27/17: “Social Media IS the Media”

A busy week coming to an end and Steve’s Friday crew helped cap it off. Andrea Hanis (Editor of Blue Sky Innovation) to talk about Flowers for Dreams, and child tracking device, Jiobit raising $3 million last week. Tom Gimbel (CEO of LaSalle Network) talked about the challenges that Gov. Rauner might face after his State of the State address, Mandy Antoniacci (Sports Business Analyst at Inc.com & Sports Entrepreneur) detailed the Chicago sports story of the day detailing Bulls point guard, Rajon Rondo, and Wendy Sachs joined Steve to chat about her new book, “Fearless and Free – How Smart Women Pivot and Relaunch Their Careers”.