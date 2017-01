× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner doesn’t have time for nonsense!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. The group talks about the death of Mary Tyler Moore AND Mike Connors, Katie Rich’s controversial tweet, ‘Baskets’, ‘The Mick’, and more.

