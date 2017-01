× The Opening Bell 1/27/17: A Mexican Stand Off of Presidential Proportions

President Trump has kept everyone busy this week with big news every day and yesterday was nothing different. Steve and Paul Nolte (Kingsview Asset Management) discussed the canceled presidential meeting between the President of Mexico and Trump along with reflecting on the Dow reaching 20,000. Steve also checked in with Rick Seaney to grab a few last minute deals to sneak away somewhere warm and Spring Break deals.