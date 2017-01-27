The Markets 1/27/17: The week the Dow broke 20,000

Orion Samuelson looks at how the market reacted to President Trump’s first week in office.  Max Armstrong and Clayton Pope looked at the commodity market and how Brazilian weather is effecting that.  Orion also talked to Kaleena Bruce, the Chair of the Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers committee.