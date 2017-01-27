× The Download’s Week That Was

Longtime newsman Charlie Meyerson and Niala Boodhoo, host of The 21st Show, join Justin to recap the stories that were making news this week including all the moves that President Trump has made in his first week in action, Attorney Lisa Madigan seeking to stop state workers’ pay until a budget is passed, the media’s relationship with the Trump administration, the Chicago Bulls implosion, President Trump saying he’s going to bring in the “Feds” if Chicago can’t solve its crime problems, the relationship between President Trump and the GOP, the local television news coverage of the Women’s March on Chicago, the reaction on social media to SNL writer Katie Rich’s joke about Barron Trump and President Trump’s plan to build a wall between the United States and Mexico.

