The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-27-17

We have a terrific show for you to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with comedian Louie Anderson about career, family and “Baskets,” we recap the week in news with the great Charlie Meyerson and Niala Boodhoo from The 21st Show, Jonathan Messinger tells us about his new podcast for kids “The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian” and we end the show with the triumphant return of entrepreneur Steve Gadlin and The Frying Pan!

