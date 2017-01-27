TOPSHOT - President-elect Donald Trump waves to the media from the steps at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club November 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey. ( DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Representative Juliana Stratton of the 5th District Live on Pretty Late!
On tonight’s show Patti welcomes in Representative Juliana Stratton of the 5th District as well as Chicago Tribune Cartoonist, Scott Stantis to engage in a lively political discussion regarding trumps new executive orders.