Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 1/27/17 Full Show | Political Round Table and Super Bowl Trivia Game with Tommy Wang from MAK Restaurant and his Delicious Chicken Wings!

On tonight’s show Patti welcomes in Representative Juliana Stratton of the 5th District as well as Chicago Tribune Cartoonist, Scott Stantis to the show! We also are delighted to be joined by the fabulous restaurateur, Tommy Wang of MAK: Modern Asian Kitchen to talk about his restaurant and his delicious Super Bowl Sunday wings! Visit MAK for more! We also take a look back at the wonderful life of Mary Tyler Moore.

Patti even shares her world famous Chili Recipe!