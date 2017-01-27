× MB Bike the Drive

Join us at the 16th annual MB Bike the Drive on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Online registration opens at 8am on January 27. With Chicago recently getting named the #1 bicycling city in America by Bicycling magazine, what better way to celebrate than with a ride on the city’s crown jewel roadway: Lake Shore Drive!

Enjoy the city skyline and stellar views of Lake Michigan on the only day of the year when Lake Shore Drive is closed to car traffic and open exclusively to pedal power. Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome.

Register online at www.mbbikethedrive.org.

Your ride supports a good cause! All proceeds benefit the Active Transportation Alliance, a non-profit, member-based advocacy organization that works to make bicycling, walking and public transit safe, convenient and fun. To learn more about Active Transportation Alliance, visit their website at activetrans.org.