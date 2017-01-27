× Legendary comedian Louie Anderson: “I want to do stuff that I can believe in”

The great Louie Anderson joins Justin to talk about his career, winning an Emmy Award for his role as Christine Baskets on the FX show “Baskets,” how his mother influenced the character, the amount of improvisation used on the show, mining his upbringing and family for material in his stand-up act, creating the animated series, “Life With Louie,” the advice he gives younger comics and his two shows this weekend at City Winery.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio