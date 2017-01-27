× David Hochberg: The Biggest Winners Podcast!

David Hochberg of Perl Mortgage stopped by the studio to talk about his new podcast project, ‘The Biggest Winners Podcast’.

If you’re having trouble refinancing out of your ridiculously high interest rate mortgage or would like to purchase a home but can’t because you are severely credit challenged? If you answered yes, David has excellent news. In conjunction with WGN Radio, WGN TV and Home Sweet Home Chicago radio show he is hosting a podcast called The Biggest Winners. Everybody who emails him their contact information to david@perldavid.com will be teamed up with his licensed loan officers who will help you enhance your credit so you can refinance or purchase a new home. He will personally be working with twelve participants, six refi and six purchase, who will be part of The Biggest Winner podcast and possibly be featured on WGN TV.

If you want help enhancing your credit so you can purchase a new home or refinance your existing home click on david@perldavid.com and email him your name, phone number and best time to reach you.