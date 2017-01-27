× Byrne Circle, Skyway Split, Junction among worst U.S. bottlenecks: truckers

DOWNTOWN — Think driving on Chicago’s highways is terrible? Now there’s data to prove it.

The American Transportation Research Institute used GPS data from truckers to figure out where the worst bottlenecks in the United States are. Chicago’s Jane Byrne Interchange (I-290 at I-90/I-94) is the third-worst in the United States, according to its rankings.

The only spots with more congestion are in Atlanta and Fort Lee, New Jersey.

