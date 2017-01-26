× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/26/17: Choosing Schools, Suing Apple, & Translating Languages

This week is National School Choice Week and Steve Bertrand is obviously concerned about Illinois’s schools, so he talked to Shelby Doyle (Director of Communication at National School Choice Week) to learn a little more about how it can help Chicago. Chicago is also growing bettering it’s startup community thanks to the help of Scott Kitun. Steve sat down with Scott to talk about this month’s Technori startup showcase, Ian Sherr (Executive News Editor at CNET) checked in from San Francisco to discuss a man who is suing Apple, and the CEO of Waverly Labs, Andrew Ochoa, about their ground breaking language translating earpiece called Pilot.