WGN Radio releases ‘Traffix Chicago’ app

New traffic app available for download on Apple and Android, includes WGN audio traffic reports

Chicago, Illinois (January 25, 2017) – WGN Radio announced the official launch of its new traffic app, Traffix Chicago, now available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Designed for Chicago commuters, the app helps navigate everyday travels faster. Traffix Chicago is personalized and easy to use as it calculates the fastest three routes for any inputted destination. Users get accurate, real-time data and tips coupled with audio traffic reports pertaining to the roads within a given journey.

WGN Radio VP of Programming Todd Manley said, “On-demand is everything and Traffix Chicago gives Chicagoans the data they want at the exact moment they need it.” In addition, Traffix Chicago users can share and receive tips with others in the virtual commuting community regarding accidents, construction, weather and other hazards.

Traffix Chicago lets users create their own traffic reports, so they can choose the best route at that time. The app utilizes the cutting edge traffic technology of TrafficCarma™, developed by TrafficCast Inc. of Madison WI, to synthesize real-time traffic data into personalized commuter information.

“We’re proud to partner with WGN Radio, long celebrated for its commitment to Chicago and its innovative programming and services,” said Sil Scaglione, General Manager of TrafficCarma. “Commuters know their routes. Traffix Chicago will help them fix their daily commute by helping them choose the best route for right now.”