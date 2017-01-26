× Uber Critic Patrick McDonald: The Films of Mary Tyler Moore

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the uber critic, Patrick McDonald! They talk about the film works of Mary Tyler Moore, Constance Wu’s reaction to Casey Affleck’s Oscar nomination, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘Gold’, ‘Toni Erdmann’ and ‘The Salesman’.

