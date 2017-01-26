Shopping.Gives helps organizations raise money in a new way. Earn money for your campaign while both you and your supporters shop and save.Scott talks to Ronny Sage, the founder and CEO of Shopping.Gives about making the leap from desk job to entrepreneurship.
Turning online shopping into fundraising
