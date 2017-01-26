× The Opening Bell 1/26/17: Commercial Real Estate & Avoiding HR

On the January 26, 2017 episode of The Opening Bell, Steve touched base with one of our Thought Leaders (Greg Warsek) to talk about the Commercial Real Estate boom in Chicago, where all this money to build is coming from, and what this means for the city’s neighborhoods as well. Steve additionally looked inward and thought about how filters and judgments these days have dramatically changed since the old days, so he brought in the President & Founder of deepSEE Consulting, Sara Taylor. They touched on how to create a filter shift and create a new perspective in and out of the workplace.