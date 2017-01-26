The Mincing Rascals 1/26/17: Does voter fraud exist?

John Williams and Steve Bertrand from WGN Radio and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune mince about President Trump’s attack on Chicago. They also discussed if it was important or not to have Mexico as an ally or enemy. They also debate Trump’s investigation into voter fraud.

Recommendations:

John Williams recommends the movie The Lion and checking out his Facebook page for his tribute to Mary Tyler Moore.

Steve Bertrand UN-recommends The Young Pope.

Eric Zorn recommends subscribing to the Axios newsletter.

Scott Stantis recommends the movie Hidden Figures, the video Life Accordion to Trump, and watching Mary Tyler Moore in The Dick Van Dyke Show and Mary Tyler Moore Show.