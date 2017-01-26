× The Chiditarod: Part Race, Part Carnival, Part Food Drive

The Chiditarod is part race, part carnival and part food drive in which participants dress in costume and run around the city with shopping carts to gather food that will eventually be donated to The Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The event itself isn’t until March 4th but this Saturday January 28th they’ll be hosting a pre-race fundraiser at Timber Lanes.

Get the details about that and more information about this great event when Nick Digilio welcomes one of the event organizers Stephanie Esposito!

