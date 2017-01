× The Associated Bank Thought Leader: Greg Warsek

Commercial Real Estate in the Midwest is booming right now. Chicago is building more high rises and retail projects than it has ever built before. Steve Grzanich sat down with this week’s Thought Leader, Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager of Commercial Real Estate in the Chicago Market), to talk about big trends for 2017, where the inventory stands today, the term “shadow-leasing”, and what will be happening with the ever popular West Loop.