× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 01/25/2017 Full Show | Political Round Table and Dr. Lauren Streicher shares insight into protecting Reproductive Rights

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! Patti leads a Political Round Table with Brandon C. Price, Dave Lundy, Ken Jakubowski, and Erik Elk – Also, Dr. Lauren Streicher shares insight into protecting your Reproductive Rights as a female. Comedian, Di Billick also joins the show to discuss her hidden disability and shares her inspiring story.

All this and more!