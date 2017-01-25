× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/25/17: The Dow Hits 20,000!

January 25th, 2017 marked a historic point for the economy as the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke 20,000! Steve brought in Terry Savage, one of our many personal finance experts on hand, to break down what this short term success means and how to take advantage of it long term. Frank Sennett also jumped on with Steve to talk about the business story behind the founding of McDonalds, and Gov. Bruce Rauner’s “State of The State Address”. Additionally, Hon. Michael J. Newman talked with Steve about the workings of a United States Magistrate Judge, but more importantly how the justice system works and educating the youth through the National Civics Initiative.