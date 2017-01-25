× The Opening Bell 1/25/17: Robots & A.I. are Here To Stay

On the January 25, 2017 episode of The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich touched base with CNN Money’s Heather Long to take a look at President Trump’s economic actions after his first few days in office, including job creation and job loss to technology. Looking at the technology realm, things are moving along with The ACME Hotel here in Chicago as well. Steve talked with Brent Hamilton (Director of Sales & Marketing at The ACME Hotel) about the artificial intelligence that is being implemented into each of their Chicago hotel rooms.