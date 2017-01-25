× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-25-17

Tonight on The Download, musicians Jim and Justin play hits from a myriad of decades for the crowd at Duke’s Alehouse and Kitchen, Allstate Agent Linda Wagner joins Justin to drop some Winter pearls of wisdom, McHenry County Board Chairman Jack Franks tells us how President Trump will affect his work, Justin’s former classmate Stuart McVicar shares what makes him the “ultimate Cubs fan” and weekly guest Greg Flamm prompts a bragging line for the audience.