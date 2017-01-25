× Sherlock Holmes News and Notes

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show Sherlock Holmes expert Bob Madia.

In this conversation, they discuss the recently concluded 4th season of Sherlock, the new Holmes & Watson movie starring Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly and the new horror short film Bob is producing called “Let It Snow.”

Like what you hear? Bob is available to speak about Sherlock and screenwriting. E-mail him at tripleb221@hotmail.com.

